Transient occupancy tax funds workforce vanpool, other projects

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors approved funding and projects in the transient occupancy tax (TOT) sponsorship program. It also authorized Placer County to enter into two agreements with North Tahoe Community Alliance for Tourism Business Improvement District funding.

During their Feb. 20 meeting, the board approved $602,754 in TOT funding for one project (North Tahoe Workforce Vanpool Program) and authorized the County Executive Officer, or a designee, to execute Use of Funds Agreement upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval.

The board approved $2,184,000 in TOT funding and interdepartmental memos for two Placer County led projects (Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements and Resort Triangle Transportation Plan Project Component: TART Connect Expanded Service Hours) upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval.

The board approved the County Executive Officer, or a designee, to enter into a grant agreement with the North Tahoe Community Alliance and receipt of Tourism Business Improvement District funds for up to $340,000 for the Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements. It is in substantially the same form as Attachment D of the staff report and upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval.

The board authorized the County Executive Officer, or designee, to enter into a grant agreement with the North Tahoe Community Alliance and receipt of Tourism Business Improvement District funds for a total of $500,000 for the Lease to Locals program in substantially the same form as Attachment D of the staff report and upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval.

On October 16, 2023, the board directed staff to use Transient Occupancy TOT funding for 13 projects that were recommended by the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) Board of Directors and their committees. These 13 projects were vetted through the NTCA’s Community Vitality and Economic Health Investment Program and were supported to help implement goals/priorities outlined in guiding documents. That includes the Resort Triangle Transportation Plan, Tourism Master Plan, and others.

Staff have been working with the TOT funding applicants to prepare documentation required for the approval of the funds. On December 12, 2023, the board approved three Use of Funds Agreements and three interdepartmental memos for six of the 13 TOT projects.

The board is being asked to approve one Use of Funds Agreement and two Interdepartmental Memos. The total for these is $2,786,754 in TOT over the next three years. County staff will return to your Board at a later date with the interdepartmental memos and Use of Funds Agreements for the remaining four projects.

The board is also being asked to authorize the County Executive Officer, or a designee, to enter into two additional grant agreements with the NTCA for the receipt of Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) funds. The NTCA Board of Directors approved these agreements at the Dec. 6, 2023, meeting. Placer County has been approved by the NTCA Board of Directors to receive the TBID for Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements $340,000 and Lease to Locals, $500,000.