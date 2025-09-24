Transportation agreements, JPA formation, withdrawn Homewood appeal: Placer County Supervisors’ Tahoe highlights

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors returned to the North Tahoe Events Center on Tuesday, Sept. 23, for their regularly scheduled meeting after a special meeting on Monday.

You can read about Monday’s meeting in the article concurrently ran, titled, Placer County Board of Supervisors hold special meeting discussing Tahoe topics

Agreements with Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association

The board approved two agreements with Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association. One is a Memorandum of Understanding for the administration and promotion of a winter park and ride service this upcoming winter to Palisades Tahoe, Northstar, and Sugar Bowl Ski Resort. It outlines $522,495 for the service over the contract period from Dec. 3 to April 15. The service is designed to alleviate traffic issues during the region’s peak times.

The other is a funding agreement for the operation of the North Lake Tahoe Express in the amount of $152,612 for a July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026 contract term. The express is an airport shuttle connecting the Reno Tahoe International Airport with the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe region. This agreement is a revision from the agreement adopted in June due to the incorporation of the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority as a new partner.

Joint Powers Authority with the Tahoe City Public Utility District

The board approved a resolution allowing the county to enter a Joint Exercise of Powers Agreement with the Tahoe City Public Utility District, forming a Joint Powers Authority (JPA). The purpose of the JPA is to provide TCPUD with the ability to attain financing for its long-term water infrastructure improvement projects that the district otherwise wouldn’t have the ability to enter into independently.

Since the JPA would be a separate legal entity, the county would not have the responsibility to repay the debt or any other financial obligations TCPUD or the JPA acquires. TCPUD will manage the JPA with monitoring from the county to ensure the JPA is fulfilling its requirements.

Keep Homewood Public’s appeal regarding Homewood lots

The board moved to withdraw an agenda item that concerned an appeal filed by Keep Homewood Public (KHP). A notification over the weekend from KHP of its appeal withdrawal necessitated the removal of the item from the agenda.

KHP had filed an appeal to the Planning Director’s interpretation of two Homewood lots (lots 12 and 13). The interpretation was that the lots were intended to be excluded from the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan for the purposes of development. This has implications for owners in regards to standards and permits should they want to build single family residences there.

Keep Homewood Public filed an appeal to the interpretation through its counsel, disputing that lots 12 and 13 are excluded from the master plan and therefore not subject to its requirements.

The item before the board was originally a request for the board to assume authority over the appeal, which became moot at KHP’s withdrawal. Reasons for KHP’s withdrawal were not mentioned.

The board periodically holds its meetings (typically held in Auburn) in Tahoe. The next Tahoe meetings are scheduled for Nov. 17-18.