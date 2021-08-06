Transportation board has open seat

The Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association announced its Tahoe City/West Shore seat is up for special election.

With no incumbent running, the association is seeking applications from residents in the area for the election for a full term, ending October 2024.

The Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association, which handles regional marketing for TART services along with advocating for improved transit services, stated it will accept applications for the Tahoe City/West Shore seat until Aug. 26. The Board of Directors will evaluate interested candidates’ eligibility based on criteria included in its manual of policies and procedures. All eligible candidates will be placed on a ballot which will be sent to Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association membership for final voting.

Formed in 1990, the association seeks to tackle transportation challenges in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee area.

At the end of last month, the association announced the TART Connect micro-transit service has delivered more than 10,000 rides to residents in the Incline Village area.





“We are thrilled with the early results from TART Connect,” said Andy Chapman, president/CEO of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, in a release. “Our goal in supporting TART Connect was to provide a convenient and easy-to-use service for visitors and residents alike that would contribute to our regions’ sustainability goals. The early results in terms of ridership and trip miles show this has been an outstanding success.”

TART Connect, a free curb-to-curb shuttle service for the North Tahoe area, was launched in late June.

For more information contact Christine Maley-Grublat 530-582-4931 or christinetnttma@gmail.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643