Trash and bears don’t mix; Do your part to protect Lake Tahoe’s wildlife

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The weather is hot and Tahoe’s beaches are full of visitors. That also means one thing: garbage season is in full swing in the Basin. As people flock to the lake, so do the bears; many of them in search of an easy meal. And what better place to find it than garbage or unsecured food left behind by unknowing or careless visitors?

The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT) is asking everyone to take responsibility for their trash and food. When bears get repeated food rewards with no consequences, both wildlife and people can be affected. Bears quickly learn to associate humans with food, which leads to increased sightings near homes, trailheads, and beaches. This can cause human-bear conflicts with potentially serious consequences.

But beyond the immediate safety risks, trash has long-term health consequences for bears. Bears that rely on human garbage often consume non-digestible items like foil, plastic, paper, and even metal. These materials can block or tear up their digestive systems and, in some cases, lead to death. Even when trash passes through, their scat lacks the seeds and nutrients needed to support Tahoe’s plant life. Over time, a trash-based diet can also cause rotting and broken teeth, making it difficult for bears to survive in the wild.

The solution is simple: use bear-resistant garbage containers, and use them properly. Not familiar with how they work? Just remember:

PUSH, LIFT, TOSS!

PUSH the tab, LIFT the door, TOSS the trash in!

Some containers may include a carabiner or latch. Please take the time to open and close them correctly. Always relatch and lock the container after use. If the bin is full, do not leave your garbage next to it. Find another container or take it home. Trash left outside a can invites more litter, stresses already stretched staff and becomes a buffet for bears. It also encourages other visitors to do the same. Even a breeze can scatter trash before crews can clean it up.

Worried about a dirty handle? Use a napkin or glove. It might not seem like a big deal, but every piece of trash placed properly helps protect a bear’s life.

Lake Tahoe’s bears are wild animals, they are not garbage disposals. It’s our shared responsibility to keep them healthy, safe, and wild.

For more information on coexisting with bears, visit BearWise.org or TahoeBears.org .

To report bear incidents or conflict in the Lake Tahoe Basin, use the following:

In California, contact CDFW at 916-358-2917 or report online using the Wildlife incident Reporting (WIR) System .

. Non-emergency bear collisions in California State Parks can be reported to public dispatch at 916-358-1300.

In Nevada, contact NDOW at 775-688-BEAR (2327).

If the issue is an emergency, call the local sheriff’s department or 911.

Thank you for helping keep Tahoe bears wild and safe.