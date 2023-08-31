Trash truck tips over on Highway 80 off-ramp at State Route 89
TRUCKEE, Calif. – According to a Facebook by California Highway Patrol Truckee, traffic is being diverted at State Route 89 northbound at the Highway 80 off-ramp.
A truck carrying trash tipped over on Hwy 89 westbound exit, causing a mess on the road.
“Seek an alternative route if your travels take you through here,” the post stated.
