Travel delays expected on I-80 in Truckee for construction project





TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 motorists to expect travel delays when driving through Truckee for roadway construction activities beginning next week.

East- and westbound I-80 motorists should expect alternating lane closures Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. so crews can mark concrete slabs that will be replaced due to cracking and install temporary concrete barriers known as k-rail along the shoulder line in preparation for median work. Alternating lane closures are anticipated between the I-80/State Routes 89/267 interchange and the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing (Exit 184).

The work is part of a $30.6 million project to rehabilitate the existing concrete on I-80 in Truckee, install a westbound auxiliary lane from the State Route 89 south on-ramp to the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, install eastbound acceleration lanes from the Donner Pass Road on-ramp and State Route 89 south on-ramp, improve drainage, and upgrade concrete walkways along ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Teichert Construction of Rocklin, CA is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in fall 2022.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3, on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3 and on the Caltrans District 3 website. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans