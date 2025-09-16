Travel North Tahoe Nevada launches resident sentiment survey

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – To better understand how tourism and community needs intersect, Travel North Tahoe Nevada (TNTNV) is launching a resident sentiment survey in partnership with Longwoods International as part of their national survey initiative. The goal is to gather feedback from residents about the benefits and challenges of tourism while also identifying community priorities such as expanded transportation and transit options, downtown beautification projects, and other initiatives that improve quality of life for residents. Residents who complete the survey will be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant.

Residents of Crystal Bay and Incline Village can complete the survey by clicking on the link here.

“Tourism is a vital part of our economy, but it is also deeply connected to the quality of life here in Washoe Tahoe,” said Andy Chapman, President & CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada. “Our residents are the heart of this community. This survey gives us the chance to hear their perspectives not only on tourism, but also on the investments they want to see in areas like transit, infrastructure, and public spaces. Their input will help guide our work to ensure Incline Village and Crystal Bay remain a world-class destination and a vibrant place to live.”

The survey is now live and will remain open for two weeks. All responses will directly inform TNTNV’s future planning, helping shape investments that support residents while balancing the region’s role as a top travel destination. Survey responses are completely anonymous.