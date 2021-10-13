Tree falls into building, traps person inside

Nevada County Consolidated and Ophir Hill Fire Department firefighters assess the scene in Alta Sierra Tuesday morning.

Photo; Elias Funez

A man in Alta Sierra was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a large tree crashed through his house as part of an apparent tree felling incident.

Multiple people were inside the two-story home when the 50-inch tree came crashing down, pinning the subject under the tree on the second story of the home just before 11 a.m.

After a few minutes he had been freed.

“He was very lucky,” Nevada County Consolidated Battalion Chief Josh Sunde said. “His leg was pinned underneath.”

When firefighters arrived, the tree cutters involved in the incident had already removed a large portion of the tree, though he was still pinned.

“The main part of the tree was cut off of him, but he was still pinned under the structural components of the house,” Sunde said. “We were able to get the debris off of him and able to get him out of the house.”

photo: Elias Funez

Elias Funez is a multimedia reporter with The Union, a sister publication with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com