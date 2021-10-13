Tree falls into building, traps person inside
A man in Alta Sierra was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a large tree crashed through his house as part of an apparent tree felling incident.
Multiple people were inside the two-story home when the 50-inch tree came crashing down, pinning the subject under the tree on the second story of the home just before 11 a.m.
After a few minutes he had been freed.
“He was very lucky,” Nevada County Consolidated Battalion Chief Josh Sunde said. “His leg was pinned underneath.”
When firefighters arrived, the tree cutters involved in the incident had already removed a large portion of the tree, though he was still pinned.
“The main part of the tree was cut off of him, but he was still pinned under the structural components of the house,” Sunde said. “We were able to get the debris off of him and able to get him out of the house.”
Elias Funez is a multimedia reporter with The Union, a sister publication with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tree falls into building, traps person inside
A man in Alta Sierra was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a large tree crashed through his house as part of an apparent tree felling incident.