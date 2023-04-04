Tributary Whitewater adds new multi-day rafting trips in Oregon

Snake River

Courtesy of Tributary Whitewater

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tributary Whitewater has added two new rivers to its whitewater rafting offerings for the 2023 season. Guests can now enjoy four-day raft and camp excursions on the Wild and Scenic Rogue River and on the world-renowned Snake River (or Hells Canyon) through the outfitter. Rogue River trips are offered in southwest Oregon and Snake River trips depart from eastern Oregon.

“We are thrilled to offer trips down two new rivers to our guests this year,” said Jeremiah Cooper, Owner of Tributary Whitewater. “Both areas are known for their fantastic fishing, spectacular views, and world-class river canyons. They are perfect for families and groups with fun beginner to intermediate Class III rapids and a minimum age requirement starting at just 7 years old.”

New multi-day river trips offered on the Rogue River and the Snake River, with winter snowfall providing plenty of water for a sustainable rafting season.

Courtesy of Tributary Whitewater

Both Snake River and Rogue River excursions have multiple launch dates May through September and include four days of rafting and three nights of camping on the river. Trips are all-inclusive with meals and camping equipment provided, and food and campsites prepared and set up by the guides throughout the trip. The Snake River tours include several unique trips, on select launch dates, including a Fishing and Chukar Hunting excursion and a women’s specific Mindfulness Retreat.

In addition to new whitewater trips in 2023, Tributary Whitewater looks forward to a sustainable summer rafting season, “The amount of snow the west coast already received this winter has us excited for a solid rafting season,” said Cooper. “Owyhee River trips are already available for booking and we expect to run Yuba River and East Fork Carson River this season – which are not always guaranteed.”

Both new offerings, Rogue River and Snake River, start at just $1,600 per person with limited availability. More information on the new multi-day rafting trips along with other single-day and multi-day experiences can be found on Tributary’s website at WhiteWaterTours.com .