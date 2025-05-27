Tributary Whitewater launches immersive Google Street View experiences for Truckee River and others
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tributary Whitewater announces the launch of Google Street View footage capturing the breathtaking beauty and whitewater rapids of the Middle Fork American River, the South Fork American River (Chili Bar section), the Truckee River (near Lake Tahoe) and the Rogue River. This immersive experience, made possible in partnership with Trailview Studios, allows adventure enthusiasts to virtually navigate these world-renowned waterways.
This unique footage, captured using specialized 360-degree cameras mounted on rafts by Trailview Studios, provides a truly immersive perspective of the rivers. Users can virtually paddle through iconic rapids, experience the stunning scenery, and get a feel for the thrill of whitewater rafting from the comfort of their own homes – providing unprecedented access to these wild spaces. It acts as an invaluable trip planning tool, giving potential rafters a realistic preview of the river and rapids. It also serves as an educational resource, offering insights into river ecosystems and whitewater rafting, and promotes virtual tourism, enabling anyone with an internet connection to experience the excitement of these natural wonders.
“This is a game-changer for anyone interested in whitewater rafting,” said Jeremiah Copper, owner of Tributary Whitewater. “Now, people can view the excitement and beauty of these incredible rivers before booking a trip. It’s a fantastic way for potential rafters to get a taste of what to expect, and for past rafters to relive their adventures. We are thrilled to share these virtual experiences with the world and are happy to partner with Trailview Studios in making this a reality.”
The Google Street View footage covers:
- Middle Fork American River:
- Viewers can virtually navigate challenging Class IV rapids like “Tunnel Chute,” “Kanaka Falls,” and “Chunder,” experiencing the river’s dynamic and powerful flow.
- The footage showcases the stunning wilderness scenery that surrounds this remote and adventurous river section.
- View the Middle Fork American River Street View footage here
- South Fork American River (Chili Bar Section):
- Experience the fun and splashy Class III rapids that make this section popular, including “Meat Grinder,” “Triple Threat,” and “Troublemaker.”
- The footage highlights the accessibility and family-friendly nature of this section.
- View the South Fork American River Street View footage here
- Truckee River (Near Lake Tahoe):
- View the scenic beauty and rapids of the Truckee River, renowned for its crystal-clear waters and stunning mountain backdrop.
- Virtually navigate popular sections with Class II and III rapids, including “Dance Hall“, “Pinball” and “Jaws,” providing a taste of the river’s accessible and enjoyable whitewater.
- View the Truckee River Street View footage here
- Rogue River:
- Explore the lush green scenic beauty and varied rapids of this river trip, including “Rainie Falls,” “Blossom Bar,” and “Mule Creek Canyon.”
- Viewers can get a sense of the multi-day river experience, and the wilderness that surrounds the river.
- View the Rogue River multi-day Street View experience here
“Nine days, four rivers, and one unforgettable steak dinner by the river at dusk — this project gave me a whole new perspective on the wild places I thought I knew,” said Andrew Atwong, founder of Trailview Studios. “Navigating Tunnel Chute with our camera rig was a heart-pounding highlight, and the warmth and professionalism of the Tributary crew made the entire journey something truly special. The result is something we hope inspires more people to connect with nature, both virtually and in real life.”
Complementing the street view footage, Tributary and Trailview also captured a series of virtual tours designed to bring the river experiences to life. These immersive tours provide a firsthand look at key locations and activities along these rivers.
Virtual Tours:
- Viewers can get a feel for Whiskey Creek Campground and Big Windy Creek Campground, both stops on the Rogue River.
- Discover highlights of the Middle Fork American River with virtual tours of Dardanelles creek hike or Ruck-a-chucky Falls Portage.
- On the South Fork American River, view the virtual tour of the put in area at Nugget Campground.
- Get a taste for the Truckee River rafting trip, with the Boca Dam put in virtual tour.
More information on Tributary Whitewater’s full list of river tours can be found on their website at TributaryWhitewater.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.