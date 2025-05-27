Tributary Whitewater launches immersive Google Street View experiences for Truckee River and others

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tributary Whitewater announces the launch of Google Street View footage capturing the breathtaking beauty and whitewater rapids of the Middle Fork American River, the South Fork American River (Chili Bar section), the Truckee River (near Lake Tahoe) and the Rogue River. This immersive experience, made possible in partnership with Trailview Studios, allows adventure enthusiasts to virtually navigate these world-renowned waterways.

This unique footage, captured using specialized 360-degree cameras mounted on rafts by Trailview Studios, provides a truly immersive perspective of the rivers. Users can virtually paddle through iconic rapids, experience the stunning scenery, and get a feel for the thrill of whitewater rafting from the comfort of their own homes – providing unprecedented access to these wild spaces. It acts as an invaluable trip planning tool, giving potential rafters a realistic preview of the river and rapids. It also serves as an educational resource, offering insights into river ecosystems and whitewater rafting, and promotes virtual tourism, enabling anyone with an internet connection to experience the excitement of these natural wonders.

“This is a game-changer for anyone interested in whitewater rafting,” said Jeremiah Copper, owner of Tributary Whitewater. “Now, people can view the excitement and beauty of these incredible rivers before booking a trip. It’s a fantastic way for potential rafters to get a taste of what to expect, and for past rafters to relive their adventures. We are thrilled to share these virtual experiences with the world and are happy to partner with Trailview Studios in making this a reality.”

The Google Street View footage covers:

“Nine days, four rivers, and one unforgettable steak dinner by the river at dusk — this project gave me a whole new perspective on the wild places I thought I knew,” said Andrew Atwong, founder of Trailview Studios. “Navigating Tunnel Chute with our camera rig was a heart-pounding highlight, and the warmth and professionalism of the Tributary crew made the entire journey something truly special. The result is something we hope inspires more people to connect with nature, both virtually and in real life.”

Complementing the street view footage, Tributary and Trailview also captured a series of virtual tours designed to bring the river experiences to life. These immersive tours provide a firsthand look at key locations and activities along these rivers.

Virtual Tours:

More information on Tributary Whitewater’s full list of river tours can be found on their website at TributaryWhitewater.com .