Tributary Whitewater prepares for rafting season as Sierra Nevada forecast soars

LOTUS, Calif. – Tributary Whitewater is gearing up for a promising white water rafting season in California and Oregon after a strong winter, a crucial link between the mountains and rivers. The Sierra Nevada mountains will particularly provide a steady surge of runoff from April through July. This optimistic river flow forecast follows a recent winter storm that swept through the Tahoe region early March, significantly boosting precipitation and snowpack accumulation.

“We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming rafting season is shaping up to be one of the best yet,” said Tributary Whitewater’s Owner, Jeremiah Copper. “The recent storm has us excited to run trips on rivers that are not always guaranteed, including the North Fork American River, East Fork Carson River and North Yuba River.”

Traditionally October through April marks the wet season in California, with precipitation playing a pivotal role in determining river flows. The March storm set the stage for promising river conditions in the coming months.

“The recent boost in snowpack has us eager to get on the river,” said Copper. “Our season starts at the beginning of April and we can’t wait to share these highly sought after river trips, that rely on natural flows, with clients.”

The North Yuba River , located near Downieville CA, offers highly sought after Class IV trips which only run during high snow years. East Fork Carson River two-day rafting trips near South Lake Tahoe, also rely on natural flows from snowmelt, feature hot springs and Class II rapids perfect for young families ages 4+. Near Sacramento, North Fork American River rafting trips will also run this spring season and are highly sought after Class IV trips. Additionally the Owyhee River in Eastern Oregon features four-day rafting trips with hot springs, relies on natural river flows and has a strong spring season ahead.

As excitement builds for the rafting season, the team at Tributary Whitewater remains committed to providing safe and memorable experiences for adventurers of all skill levels.

More information on the full list of white water rafting trips can be found on Tributary’s website at TributaryWhitewater.com .