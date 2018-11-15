TRPA approves Kings Beach public pier rebuild

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the Kings Beach State Recreation Area Pier Reconstruction Project.

The public pier reconstruction is a near-term project in California State Parks' revised general plan for the property to improve lake and beach access and recreation experiences in the Kings Beach community.

"Rebuilding the Kings Beach Pier to allow boaters to access the beach during low lake levels will enhance visitor use to Kings Beach State Recreation Area and the Kings Beach community," said Steve Musillami, senior landscape architect for California State Parks. "Integrating planning and management of California Tahoe Conservancy property with that of California State Parks through a general plan revision for Kings Beach State Recreation Area will improve the quality of recreational experience for visitors and local residents."

Proposed by California State Parks, the public pier reconstruction project removes an existing pier near the center of Kings Beach State Recreation Area that does not reach water during low lake levels and rebuilds a 488-foot pier on the eastern side of the property where it will be able to function during low lake levels and provide a landing for motorized and human-powered watercraft. The project also:

Designates a new swim area on the beach expanded by the pier relocation;

Replaces an existing motorized boat ramp that is unusable during low lake levels with a new ramp area for non-motorized watercraft;

And reconfigures the boat trailer parking area with a new pick-up/drop-off location and pedestrian access to facilities on the eastern portion of the park.

The project complies with the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan that TRPA approved in October and includes work to reduce scenic impacts and restore fish habitat that is impacted by the public pier reconstruction.

Revisions to the Kings Beach State Recreation Area General Plan include conceptual plans for continued improvements to the popular recreation property and California Tahoe Conservancy parcels near the intersection of Coon Street and state Route 28 over the next two decades, including expanded gathering areas and event and picnic spaces, pedestrian improvements, more efficient parking lots, electric vehicle charging, interpretive features, landscaping, and improved access and on-site storage for small non-motorized watercraft.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency leads the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region, while improving local communities, and people's interactions with our irreplaceable environment. For additional information, contact Tom Lotshaw, Public Information Officer, at (775) 589-5278.