TRPA committee to hear proposed amendments to Tourist Core Area Plan

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Regional Plan Implementation Committee will meet no earlier than 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the agency’s Stateline office to receive a presentation and discuss proposed amendments to the Tourist Core Area Plan.

TRPA staff is requesting comments from the RPIC before beginning the hearing process for final consideration by South Lake Tahoe City Council and the TRPA Governing Board.

Policy amendments that are currently under consideration include increasing residential density to 60 units per acre in town centers, paired with a minimum density of eight units per acre, reduction of parking requirements where feasible, and implementation of design standards for residential projects, ADUs, and new commercial construction, among others.

This item is for informational purposes and no action is required to be taken.

Additionally, following concerns that were raised by the Advisory Planning Commission and the RPIC about the lack of specificity in the definition of mixed-use development, TRPA staff went back and researched the best ways to define and set minimum standards for mixed-use development that could be applied at a regional level.

Concerns were raised following the issuance of a mixed-use development permit on 941 and 947 Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village, which raised questions and indicated a need for a more specific definition and minimum standards for mixed-use development.

To learn more and tune in for the meeting visit http://www.trpa.gov/governing-board-documents-may-24-2023-hybrid .