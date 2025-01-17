TRPA Governing Board to Review Homewood Master Plan

Homewood Mountain Resort

Courtesy of Homewood Mountain Resort

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board will consider proposed amendments to the Homewood Master Plan at its regular meeting January 22. Interested members of the public can attend the meeting next Wednesday in person at the TRPA offices in Stateline, Nev. or online via a live webinar. Public comment is welcome ahead of the meeting by mail or email to publiccomment@trpa.gov . Comments are also welcome during the meeting, however time could be limited.

Helpful information on the resort’s proposed changes and how to provide input are available at trpa.gov/major-projects/#homewood .

The purpose of the Homewood Mountain Resort Master Plan is to ensure Homewood remains a key gathering center for Lake Tahoe’s West Shore and maintains the heritage of a ski resort that can be enjoyed equally by residents and visitors. The long-term vision for the recreation area must also support regional goals for environmental improvements, public access to outdoor recreation, and wildfire and public safety.

The resort owners applied to TRPA in May 2024 to update the 2011 Homewood Master Plan. The agency has been carefully reviewing and gathering public feedback on the application. The agency held public hearings in September and December, which resulted in requests for clarification and around public access to the resort.

The 2011 Master Plan includes new residential, commercial, and visitor accommodation uses as well as water quality, forest health, transportation, and parking improvements The amendments proposed by Homewood would modify the layout, scale, and architecture of previously approved projects. An approval of the master plan amendments would also include a permit for a new gondola close to the base for improved skier access. Homewood will also continue its 250-acre forest fuel reduction project this year and is finalizing an agreement with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District to expand fire services and assist with emergency response and wildfire evacuation.