TRPA hosting fall housing workshops

Upcoming Community Workshops: South Shore October 6, 5-8 p.m. Mountainhouse Church South Lake Tahoe North Shore October 7, 5-8 p.m. North Tahoe Event Center Kings Beach

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is hosting a third round of public workshops in October to share and discuss recommended policy changes to encourage more affordable and workforce housing in the Tahoe Basin, while maintaining strict environmental protections. These recommendations have taken shape over this year through community input and technical advisory groups, the agency said today.

Two hands-on workshops are scheduled for October 6 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. and October 7 in Kings Beach, Calif. The series of workshops are part of the multi-year Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin project and will review and take feedback on how TRPA has used previous input to shape specific recommendations. Small group discussions will help show participants how different policies could result in on-the-ground changes. The recommendations will be presented to the TRPA Governing Board this year for further consideration.

Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin will modernize the regional growth management system and regional building regulations to help deliver a greater variety of housing types in the Tahoe Basin.

“We are grateful for the time and energy so many have devoted to helping us and our partners shape the future of housing in the Tahoe Basin,” TRPA Long Range Planning Manager Karen Fink said. “We invite everyone to join us to provide feedback on how we’ve translated your ideas into housing recommendations and stay involved in this process over the coming year.”

The agency will begin an environmental impact statement early next year to examine the proposed policies. The process will include additional opportunities for public review and feedback.

Workshop attendees are encouraged to attend the entire meeting to get the most out of the content and enjoy a light dinner, but participants may also drop in or leave early if they wish. A kids table and Spanish translation will also be provided. Register and review the workshop materials at http://www.tahoeliving.org/get-involved .