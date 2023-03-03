TRPA names Chevallier deputy director

Kimberly Chevallier



STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has selected Kimberly Chevallier as the agency’s Deputy Director & Chief Partnerships Officer, filling a position left open when the Governing Board chose Julie Regan to lead the agency after a national search.

Chevallier has worked at TRPA since 2014 and was the agency’s Environmental Improvement Program Division Manager, a key role in which she oversaw the agency’s stormwater, aquatic invasive species, and forest health programs in addition to convening the many public and private organizations working collaboratively to restore Lake Tahoe and improve communities.

Chevallier earned her master’s degree in Public Administration and Environmental Policy from the University of Arizona and worked for 10 years with the Institute for Environmental Conflict Resolution before joining TRPA.

Since 1997, TRPA has served as the backbone organization of the Environmental Improvement Program, or EIP, which has resulted in more than $2.7 billion invested in public and private water quality, transportation, and forest health projects. Chevallier’s experience in environmental policy and mediation helped grow the EIP partnership to more than 80 organizations, expanded funding, and strengthened accountability.

“It is an honor to become TRPA’s Deputy Director,” said Chevallier. “I fell in love with Lake Tahoe the first time I visited and am committed to forging collaborative solutions to protect and enhance our unique environment and communities.”

In her new role, she will continue to supervise the Environmental Improvement Division and will expand her partnership building talents to the agency’s transportation, government affairs, and communication programs.

Source: TRPA