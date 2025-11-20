TRPA Resolves Tree Violation on North Shore

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board Wednesday approved a violation settlement with a North Lake Tahoe property owner for unpermitted construction and the removal of trees on their property and on a neighboring lot owned and managed by the California Tahoe Conservancy (Conservancy), the agency announced today. The agreement includes a $48,000 penalty and requires removal or permitting of the unauthorized construction.

The Conservancy notified TRPA in October 2024 that a number of trees had been felled without its knowledge or permission on a half-acre, state-owned lot on North Ridge Rd. in Carnelian Bay, Calif. TRPA compliance inspectors confirmed that at least 12 trees had been cut on the Conservancy lot as well as three trees on a neighboring residential property without TRPA approval. During the investigation, inspectors also found a driveway, backyard terrace, and shed on the neighboring residential parcel that had not been permitted.

“TRPA has a streamlined path for legitimate hazard-tree removal, and we expect property owners to follow that process,” said TRPA General Counsel Graham St. Michel.

In most cases, property owners can remove trees under 14 inches in diameter for defensible space on their own property without a TRPA permit. Additionally, all Lake Tahoe fire protection agencies are able to permit hazard trees for removal through free defensible space evaluations to help homeowners reduce fire risk around their homes.

“In this case, healthy, mature trees were cut on both private and public land without any attempt to seek approval,” St. Michel said. “TRPA pursues compliance when unpermitted activity like this occurs so that everyone is held to the same standard.”

Visit trpa.gov/trees-and-defensible-space for more information on community wildfire protection and forest health, or to submit a permit application.