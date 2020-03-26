TRPA unanimously approves event center at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is full steam ahead with the event center at Stateline.

The TRPA governing board on Wednesday afternoon unanimously approved the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority Tahoe South Event Center located next to Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa.

TRPA hosted a virtual meeting to discuss the event center in which many comments from the public were read aloud. Almost all of the comments were in support of the project, several of which came from notable members of the community including Heavenly General Manager Tom Fortune, Heavenly Village owner Gary Casteel Jr. and Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority President and CEO Carol Chaplin.

With the economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus, many of the comments focused on the need for a year-long stable funding source for the region.

After public comment, there was no discussion from the board, they went straight into passing the motion.

The final hurdle remaining is approval from Douglas County. Commissioners will need to provide final funding approval for the project. A meeting scheduled for March 19 was postponed until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, where it will be streamed live online.

The event center if approved is set to break ground in May and be finished in Spring 2022.

Laney Griffo is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at lgriffo@tahoedailytribune.com