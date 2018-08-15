Truck over side of Kingsbury Grade results in discovery of 2nd wreck

State officials worked on Tuesday to fish two pickups from over the side of Kingsbury Grade.

A Chevrolet pickup going to fast for conditions hit the guardrail just before midnight on Sunday on the Valley side of the grade.

The pickup overturned and came to rest in the trees 500 feet below the road.

NHP Trooper Matt McLaughlin said investigators believe the driver was impaired.

On Tuesday, while preparing to removed the pickup, Nevada Department of Transportation workers discovered a second vehicle that landed nearby.

"This vehicle was determined to have been involved in a crash some time ago (not recent, or reported to NHP) and had been abandoned," McLaughlin said. "The tow company also recovered this vehicle this afternoon."

State Transportation Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said state workers are repairing the guardrails.

"Roadway guardrails play an important part in roadway safety, particularly on mountainous roads such as Kingsbury Grade," she said. "Through the afternoon, NDOT crews have been repairing roadway guardrail damaged in the crash earlier."

She asked that motorists be careful on the road.

"We remind everyone to drive safely, with no impairments or distractions and with seatbelts on and focus directly on the road ahead."