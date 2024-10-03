Truckee 2024 Candidate Forum Night 1 (Video)
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday, October 2, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATT-PAC), the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, Tahoe Truckee Media, Moonshine Ink, and the Sierra Sun hosted the first night of candidate forums.
Night one featured candidates running for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors and the Tahoe-Truckee Airport District Board of Directors. Two seats are available on the Hospital board, with three candidates running. Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the Airport board.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.