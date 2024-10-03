Truckee 2024 Candidate Forum Night 1 (Video)

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday, October 2, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATT-PAC), the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, Tahoe Truckee Media, Moonshine Ink, and the Sierra Sun hosted the first night of candidate forums.

Night one featured candidates running for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors and the Tahoe-Truckee Airport District Board of Directors. Two seats are available on the Hospital board, with three candidates running. Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the Airport board.