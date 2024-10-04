Truckee 2024 Candidate Forum Night Two (Video)

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Thursday, October 3, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATT-PAC), the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, Tahoe Truckee Media, Moonshine Ink, and the Sierra Sun hosted the second night of candidate forums.

The forum began with a presentation by two Truckee High School students on the pros and cons of Measure E. Sophia Martin presented the con, and Isaac Medina presented the pro. The two received a standing ovation following their presentations and debate.

The second night also highlighted candidates running for the Truckee Sanitary District and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District. For the Truckee Sanitary District, one seat is open with three candidates running. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board has three open seats, with seven candidates in the race.