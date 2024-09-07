Truckee 2024 Candidate Forums to be held on October 2-3

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATT-PAC), the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, Tahoe Truckee Media, Moonshine Ink, and the Sierra Sun, is excited to announce the 2024 Candidate Forum. This event is designed to empower Truckee voters with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions in the upcoming election.

The forums will take place on Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Truckee Town Hall in Council Chambers. All forums are free and open to the public. Additionally, the event will be live-streamed on http://www.ttctv.org and reruns will be aired frequently leading up to Election Day on November 5th.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, the forum will feature candidates running for the Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board of Directors and the Tahoe-Truckee Airport District Board of Directors. Two seats are available on the Hospital board, with three candidates running. Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the Airport board.

The forum on Thursday, October 3rd, will spotlight candidates running for the Truckee Sanitary District and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District. Additionally, students from Truckee High School will present pro and con statements on Ballot Measure E, the Town of Truckee Essential Services Tax Measure. For the Truckee Sanitary District, one seat is open with three candidates running. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board has three open seats, with seven candidates in the race.

Each candidate will have a one-minute introduction, followed by questions with 1:30 minutes allocated for responses. Candidates will also have a one-minute rebuttal opportunity and a two-minute closing statement. The public is encouraged to submit potential questions for the candidates by emailing them to jessica@truckee.com by Friday, September 13. All public questions will be carefully considered by the committee.