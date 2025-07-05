Truckee 2025 4th of July Parade winners announced
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The 2025 Truckee 4th of July Parade, proudly produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, was a perfect celebration of community spirit. It might have been a little windy and cold for July, but that didn’t stop the crowds from coming out to celebrate more than 50 creative entries as they made their way down Donner Pass Road. From the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District to Church of the Mountains, the streets were lined with families, friends, and visitors soaking in the festive atmosphere.
Town Council Member Lindsay Romack and Truckee Chamber Board Chair Ravn Whitington served as lively MCs, welcoming attendees to downtown Truckee and 101.5 was there to announce the parade at the other end of town. Leading the parade were the Truckee Police, complete with police dog Mugz in his own police car. For the second year in a row, the Truckee Chamber entered a float, this year decked out to look like a rocket to celebrate the “Futureistic Friday” theme. This year, the parade celebrated our Local Fire Districts as the Grand Marshall: Truckee Fire District, Olympic Valley Fire Department, Northstar Fire Department, CalFire, US Forest Service, and North Tahoe Fire. This was a simple way to say thank you to all of these organizations for keeping our community safe.
Judges, including longtime residents Sandy and Mike Horn, Mandy Stewart of Nevada County, Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, and Truckee Mayor Jan Zabriski, had the fun task of selecting the winners. Entries were judged on the use of this year’s theme, Futuristic Friday, the public’s response, the quality of the entry, and the effort involved. After much deliberation, the following entries were named as the winners:
Best of Show: Truckee Sanitary District
Commercial: Grateful Gardens Landscaping and Snow Removal (for the second year in a row!)
Non-Profit: Truckee-Donner Historical Society
Open: Truckee CHP
Classic Auto: The 1936 Packard Dual Cowl Phaeton
Youth Group: Tahoe Cheer
Other highlights include InnerRythems showcasing some impressive futuristic dance moves, the Jibboom Street Marching Band, The Hooping Holligans, Alpacas with Cultural Threads, and Woodward Tahoe, who pumped up the crowd with impressive tricks.
For those who missed the parade, fear not! You can catch the entire event on YouTube, courtesy of Tahoe Truckee Media, at this link: https://bit.ly/3zsnEQ9
The Annual Truckee 4th of July Parade is produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Truckee, with logistical support by Big Blue Adventure, LLC. The event couldn’t have happened without the community’s support and sponsorships—special thanks to Crux Events for the spectacular judges’ stage and music.
The Truckee Chamber could only host such an important community event with the support of its sponsors. A huge thank you to all of the 2025 Truckee 4th of July sponsors.
Stars & Stripes Sponsor
Tahoe Expedition Academy
Red, White & Blue Sponsors
- Alison Berman – Attorney at Law
- Ash & Lily Floral Design
- 101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio
- Port Simon Law
- CRUX
- Truckee Downtown Merchants Association
- Tahoe Forest Health System
- Woodward Tahoe/Boreal
- Sierra Sun
- Tahoe Truckee Media
- Rotary Club of Truckee
Bald Eagle Sponsors
- Grateful Gardens Landscaping
- Martis Camp Club
- Storage Pro Airport Self Storage
- Doug Jones Photography
Firecracker Sponsors
- Bar of America
- Contracts Association of Truckee Tahoe
- Gratitudes Gifts & Home Decor
- Mountain Hardware and Sports
- Pamela Hurt Associations
- Rebel Venetian
- Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner
- Springhill Suites Marriott
- Tahoe Mountain Reality
- Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge
Sparkler Sponsors
- Cohen Defense Group
- The Geresey Family
- Good Anya Plant Shop
- Got Dogs?
- Peak Digital Studio
- People415
- Rootcraft Strategy
- A Singletrack Mind
- Skyrun Vacation Rentals
- Truckee Cookies
- Truckee Grocery Outlet
- Truckee-Donner Historical Society
