Truckee 2040 General Plan update to forge ahead amid COVID concerns

Truckee town staff presented an update on the status of the 2040 General Plan at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting before receiving guidance on moving ahead amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

While no formal action was taken regarding the general plan update, Town Council directed staff to continue on with the process of working on the plan and said it would consider staff’s request for an additional request of $50,000 for additional workshops and $35,000 for general plan advisory committee facilitation at a later meeting.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding future months, staff and town council said many in the community have suggested halting work on the general plan, which began in 2018 and is slated to be wrapped up in 2021, all together.

After deliberating at Tuesday’s meeting, town council directed staff to continue on with the process.

“ … we’ve got to continue to find a way to move the process forward but take the adequate time and take the proper measures to ensure that we can better engage our public.”— David TirmanTruckee Town Council member

“My feeling is that we’ve got to continue to find a way to move the process forward but take the adequate time and take the proper measures to ensure that we can better engage our public,” said Council Member David Tirman.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the town to move workshops to a virtual format, but community response, thus far, has been promising with virtual workshops for the Downtown Specific Plan Update and the General Plan Land Use Alternative totaling more than 380 combined responses. Today is the final day to participate in the Land Use Alternatives Community Workshop. Visit http://www.truckee2040.com to enter the virtual workshop.

“Clearly our community gave us the feedback that that is an effective way for them to feel engaged in the process,” Truckee Vice Mayor Anna Klovstaad said on continuing with virtual workshops. “So, let’s do it. Let’s take that feedback and make it happen.”

The format of the workshops, however, with choices limited to an option A or option B have been criticized by some, according to staff, due to it being limiting or skewing a participants choice in one direction or another. Staff, however, argued the format allows for big picture feedback collection on community interest, priorities and concerns, helping to make the next step of public engagement high quality and more fine-tuned.

The town’s current general plan was adopted in 2006 and planned for growth and change through 2025.

Staff will next begin drafting policies and an alternatives before another workshop is held regarding town wide alternatives to the 2040 General Plan.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.