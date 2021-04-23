Truckee 4th of July parade canceled

The Truckee Chamber of Commerce will not be producing the 4th of July Parade due to ongoing virus concerns.

The Chamber Board of Directors decision was based on current COVID-19 data as well as the high levels of visitation to the region experienced last summer.

“While the Board understands how important this community celebration is to all that enjoy it, at this point in time we felt it was premature to produce an event that historically draws a very large crowd and felt it was more responsible to err on the side of caution by canceling the parade this year,” said Ted Owens, Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors.