Truckee 4th of July parade canceled
The Truckee Chamber of Commerce will not be producing the 4th of July Parade due to ongoing virus concerns.
The Chamber Board of Directors decision was based on current COVID-19 data as well as the high levels of visitation to the region experienced last summer.
“While the Board understands how important this community celebration is to all that enjoy it, at this point in time we felt it was premature to produce an event that historically draws a very large crowd and felt it was more responsible to err on the side of caution by canceling the parade this year,” said Ted Owens, Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Wildfire protection measure heads to ballot
A measure that would tax property owners within the Truckee Fire Protection District $179 per parcel, per year, to reduce the risk of wildfires is headed to the ballot for voter approval.