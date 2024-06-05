Truckee 8th grader wins California Junior Rodeo Association Pole Bending State Championship
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tegan Rickenbach, an eighth grader from Truckee, recently won the California Junior Rodeo Association Pole Bending State Championship held in Red Bluff. Rickenbach has been riding horses competitively since she was seven years old and rides six days a week. When she’s not on a horse, she’s playing soccer and skiing. Rickenbach is also incredibly close with her 16-year-old sister, who she’s glued to most of the time.
“It feels amazing. Thanks to all my family and friends for their support and help,” Rickenbach said.
The three-day competition, which many describe as “slalom skiing on a horse” featured the top 45 riders throughout the state. Rickenbach finished with a total time of 62.855 for three runs. Going into the last day, Rickenbach was in second place until she ran a personal best of 20.748, winning the event. The win qualifies her for the US Nationals held in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Some people crumble with the pressure, but Tegan has the ability to have her personal best at peak run. I think she does that for her sister,” Paul Dalbol, a family friend who acts as an Uncle, said.
