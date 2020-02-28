Truckee adopts legislative platform to deal with new laws

Preserving affordable housing and meeting the housing needs of the community, along with preserving the environment and local government control, are a few of Truckee’s guiding principles when dealing with new state and federal legislation.

The Truckee Town Council on Tuesday adopted its platform on legislation to make dealing with new laws more efficient in the future.

“We’d like to have some sort of road map reflecting what the council thinks the town should or should not be supporting,” said Andrew Morris, Truckee town attorney.

The platform outlines policies the town will support or oppose, including those on housing; communications; broadband and technology; disaster preparation and response; and environment and resources.

Truckee will keep housing a priority, supporting measures that “enhance the ability of rural communities like Truckee to compete for state and other funding sources,” according to a staff report. This includes funding that will support a range of income levels.

As Truckee sits in a rural area, the town supports legislation that will allow for modern broadband infrastructure in the region as well as regulations that ensure emergency communication capabilities.

Any legislation that will allow local, state and federal agencies to quickly prepare for natural disasters, or supports forest management efforts, is supported by the town. With insurance rates on the rise in fire-prone areas, the Town Council will encourage legislation that either requires insurance companies to provide homeowners insurance to homeowners or limits their ability to deny insurance in these areas.

Sustainability and the environment have long been a priority of Truckee. The town supports legislation that allows local governments to develop their own solutions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally legislation that will increase recreation on public lands is supported.

