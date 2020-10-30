Truckee adopts Short-Term Rental and Noise Ordinance

On Oct. 13 Truckee Town Council voted to adopt a new Short-Term Rental and Noise Ordinance. The purpose of the ordinance is to create rules to address nuisance issues associated with STRs. It also creates the framework to register STR operators and enforce the new regulations. The full ordinance is available at https://www.townoftruckee.com/STR_regs.

An annual STR registration certificate and registration fee will be required for all STRs operating in Truckee, beginning Jan. 1. Regulations put forth in the ordinance include occupancy limits, on-site paved parking requirements, a minimum of two-can trash service and interior posting requirements. Homes registered for short-term rental will be required to install a bear resistant trash enclosure by Oct. 31. New town-wide noise regulations, including quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. will also be imposed.

To ensure compliance with fire codes and defensible space requirements, each short-term rental will require an annual self-certification and a Truckee Fire Protection District inspection once every three years.

A Short-Term Rental Helpline will be established for the public to report and resolve violations. To ensure that complaints are promptly resolved, each short-term rental operator will provide a contact person who will be required to respond by telephone within 30 minutes following a complaint. An administrative penalty of up to $500 per day may be imposed for each violation of the ordinance and up to $1,000 per day for each subsequent violation. The Town may issue fines to the STR owner or guests, if the guests are deemed to have committed the violation. The Town may deny or suspend a STR registration certificate, and if three citations have been issued for violations within a 12-month period as one property, the Town will revoke a registration certificate for a 12-month period.

The Town began the expedited process of creating a permit program in early August in response to heightened community interest and concern. Planning for ordinance implementation and enforcement has begun and the registration program is set to go live in December 2020.

Source: The Town of Truckee