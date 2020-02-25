Truckee alumna Dvoracek named to U.S. Collegiate National Team

Truckee alumna Maia Dvoracek was given American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Third-Team All-American honors for her play on the court this season at Cal Poly.

Courtesy of Alexander Bohlen

Following a standout season on the volleyball courts at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Truckee alumna Maia Dvoracek has accepted a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

Dvoracek was one of 204 athletes to show up at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was named a member of the 56-athlete roster.

“I absolutely can’t believe I get to say this but I’m so happy to announce that I have accepted a spot on the United States College National Team! I can’t wait to trade in my green and gold for red, white and blue for a little bit this summer,” Dvoracek posted to her Instagram account following tryouts, which ran Feb. 21-23.

Athletes at the tryouts were also evaluated for a potential U.S. Women’s National Team inclusion at the program’s spring training camp.

“We are so appreciative as every year over 200 people come and play their hearts out, end up exhausted, put in a lot of energy and passion and effort into it,” said U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly in a statement. “It is energizing to be around so many people playing so hard and hungry to do more in the sport. It turned out to be a big success.”

Karch Kiraly felt "energized" being at this weekend's #USAVtryout, which brings in 200-plus athletes, helping keep the @teamusa pipeline stocked for the future. "It’s energizing to be around so many people playing so hard and hungry to do more in the sport.” pic.twitter.com/CpCkBCKwZL — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) February 25, 2020

This past collegiate season, Dvoracek, a junior, started all 30 matches, and played in all 110 sets for the Mustangs. She earned First Team All-Big West honors, American Volleyball Coaches Association Pacific North All-Region honors, and American Volleyball Coaches Association Third Team All-American honors. She was the seventh player in program history to be named to one of the All-America teams.

Dvoracek led the Mustangs and was second in the Big West with 4.25 kills per set, which was the seventh highest in program history. Dvoracek led the Big West with 64 aces this season. Her 0.58 aces per set was top-five in the nation and fourth highest in school history. Dvoracek also tied a school record with eight service aces against Wichita State on Sept. 6. She was named Big West Player of the Week five times this season, the most by a Mustangs player since 2007.

The Mustangs finished the season with a 21-9 overall record. The team’s season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, falling in straight sets to No. 3 Stanford.

During her time in high school, Dvoracek led the Wolverines to a 32-0 record as a junior and senior, and finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in kills with 1,133.

Following her high school career, Dvoracek stated in her NCSA recruiting profile, “I want to play on the U.S. National Team. Ever since I was old enough to play volleyball I knew that I wanted to be in the Olympics.”