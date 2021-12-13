Truckee area chain controls for Monday, Dec. 13
Chain controls are in effect for Truckee area highways Monday morning.
Interstate 80
For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee
For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 2.1 miles east of Baxter
Highway 28
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City
Highway 89
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park to Tahoma
Chain or snow tires are required from Tahoma to the Junction of I-80.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County)
Highway 267
No restrictions at this time
Highway 20
No restrictions at this time
For additional chain control information, please visit the Caltrans website.
