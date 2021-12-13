Truckee area chain controls for Monday, Dec. 13

Chain controls are in effect for Truckee area highways Monday morning.

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyack to Truckee

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 2.1 miles east of Baxter

Highway 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City

Highway 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park to Tahoma





Chain or snow tires are required from Tahoma to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Sierra County)

Highway 267

No restrictions at this time

Highway 20

No restrictions at this time

For additional chain control information, please visit the Caltrans website .