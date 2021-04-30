Truckee art show, fundraiser enters final week

"Our Art Show is an annual event that brings the community together in Truckee to celebrate the artists of the region while giving back to the Foundation," said Roy Tuscany, CEO of High Fives Foundation.

The Reign Supreme Art Show runs through Friday, May 7.

The Reign Supreme Art Show is in its final week, showcasing dozens of pieces of work by local talent in downtown Truckee.

The art show’s online auction is currently open to bidders through next Friday with 50% up to 100% of proceeds going toward the High Fives Foundation’s program, the CR Johnson Healing Center.

“Our Art Show is an annual event that brings the community together in Truckee to celebrate the artists of the region while giving back to the Foundation,” said Roy Tuscany, CEO of High Fives Foundation, in a news release. “When art supports culture, we are able to truly embrace all things community, and this art show is one of the best examples.”

Founded in 2010, the CR Johnson Healing Center was started to honor the impact of Tahoe local CR Johnson’s life. Johnson was a local skier who died from a skiing accident in 2010. The center offers weekly classes ranging from restorative stretching, neurokinetic pilates, acupuncture and other donation-based classes.

Since the beginning of the month, art has been displayed at Riverside Studios in downtown Truckee. Most bids start at $100 and artists can choose whether half or all of the proceeds go to the healing center.

Prior to the work being displayed, participating artists were given 12-inch by 12-inch plywood panels, which were donated by Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company. After roughly a month’s worth of work, the pieces, which range from watercolor paintings to mosaics, were placed at Riverside Studios.

The show was first organized a decade ago by High Fives and local leather artist and co-owner of Riverside Studios Kahill Johnson, the sister of CR Johnson.

“It’s such a great and fun way to gather the Truckee-Tahoe Community to celebrate amazing art, while raising money for a cause that is near and dear to all of us — the CR Johnson Healing Center,” Kahill Johnson said.

To bid on or to view the dozens of pieces up for auction, visit http://www.reignsupreme.highfivesfoundation.org .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.