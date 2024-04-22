Truckee Artist Lofts announces Earth Day art salon

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nearly three years after its opening, the Truckee Artist Lofts, a mixed-use affordable

housing community founded in 2021, hosts its first exhibition combining resident “TAL” artists with

guest artists from the greater Truckee-Tahoe-Reno region. On Saturday, April 27, TAL resident artist

Patricia Eagan presents the Fortnight Salon Collective, a collaboration of fine artists cultivating an

appreciation for the arts through practice and engagement.

Based on the infamous Parisian salons hosted by artists Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, Fortnight

Salon Collective immerses guests in art as a way of opening dialogue. After a successful “Springtime Art Salon” on April 5, when the jazz ensemble known as the Breslow Smith duo made their debut performance, the Fortnight Salon Collective returns to TAL’s resident showroom, known as 9848.Gallery, for an “Earth Day Art Salon” and exhibition.

The Truckee Railyard presents a post-modern site of heavy industrial with the greenest resident in town. Right across from the Union Pacific train tracks stands the Truckee Artist Lofts, a development with a gold certification with the Green Point Rated building program due to exceeding its energy code by 10%.

For its Earth Day Art Salon, TAL artists present works displaying this tension of where “Nature & Industry” meet as a way of examining our micro-local place—and purpose—for sustaining Planet Earth.

Join literary artist Patricia Eagan as she introduces additional members of the Fortnight Salon Collective on Saturday, April 27: Tahoe musician and Tahoe Truckee School of Music instructor Alice Osborn, Reno poet and University of Nevada Assistant Professor Joanne Mallari, and Truckee Artist Lofts artists Joanne Corso, Rebekah Masters, Love Andreyev, and Donna Snow.

Live music and refreshment begin at 4:00 p.m. A generative writing workshop begins shortly after 4:30 p.m. Following the workshop, and a short animated film, guests are invited to share their poetry for an open mic performance at 5:30 p.m. Kids may decorate their own flower pot, then plant a succulent.

True to TAL’s tradition, 9848.Gallery offers a craft opportunity for kids. The first six children can choose their own flower pot to decorate, then select a succulent clipping for planting. Craft paper is also available for kids who want to mount their works on the “Kids Wall,” which TAL artists will officially dedicate on April 27.

Patricia Eagan was among the first awardees of the Truckee Cultural District Mini-Grant program’s initial cycle, along with Truckee Roundhouse and Trails & Vistas. She sees the funding as an opportunity to engage TAL residents in professional development strategies while practicing their art.

“The more we mix artists of all levels, abilities, and skill sets” she claims, “the more agency artists achieve in their craft. Practising one’s art is good for the artists and good for our economy.”

The Fortnight Salon Collective supports artists and artist groups in meeting them where they are for shared expression and collective action. For Earth Day Art Salon, experience TAL’s first thematic exhibition of photography, painting, mixed-media, and mosaic.

This event is free and open to the public. For more images, interviews, and other content, email Patricia K. Eagan: patricia@pkayecreative.com .