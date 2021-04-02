Truckee Artist Lofts developers provide update

A rendering of the Truckee Artist Lofts project

CFY Development, Inc.

After receiving more than 120 applications for its income-restricted rental apartments, developers of the Truckee Artist Lofts have announced another window of pre-leasing applications for those looking to find residence at the site within the Truckee Railyard Master Plan.

CFY Development, Inc. announced applications will be accepted this Monday through Friday for the housing community designed for artists and the local workforce.

James Kinloch, regional manager for CFY Development, said during Wednesday’s meeting that many of the more than 120 applicants didn’t qualify due to financial requirements. Several of those applying were dropped from the applicant list because of not meeting the state’s housing tax credit conditions for a variety of reasons, like recently moving or being a full-time student.

“You cannot have a household of full–time students,” said Kinloch. “We have a lot of applicants that are single occupant, full-time students. We can’t rent to you.”

Those that are looking to move to the Artist Lofts from out of the area face additional obstacles due to the state’s requirement of three months of consecutive pay stubs.

“If you can’t produce 90 days of pay stubs, there’s no way for us to qualify you,” added Kinloch.

Income limits

The Truckee Artist Lofts, located at the Truckee Railyard Project near downtown, will have four different floor designs, and will include 19 studios, 20 one-bedroom unites, 19 two-bedroom units, and 19 three-bedroom units.

Income limits for units are broken down by a percentage of area median income. For example, a singe person making 30% of the area’s median income, or $18,060, would pay 30% of the market value for a unit.

Kinloch said that 19 of the units are going to the Regional Housing Authority, which has its own process for vetting applicants.

The Artist Lofts also give preference to those that are employed in the arts sector, which developers said can range from musicians to barbers.

“That pre-application gives you scoring for being an artist, which kind of puts you way ahead of everyone else that’s trying to apply,” said Kinloch, adding that roughly half of the applicants, thus far, “have no connection to the arts whatsoever.

“And while I am working with that group, I’m trying to prioritize the artists because we definitely want to make this artist housing.”

Facilities will include an art room, band room, and outdoor common areas.

“It’s going to be a really beautiful project,” said Project Manager Azzie Youssefi. “It’s going to have a lot of opportunities for public art around the property … We’d love to have residents contribute to the art around the community.”

Kinloch said CFY will begin responding to applicants on April 12. Residents are expected to begin moving in this summer.

To apply for a residence at the Truckee Artist Lofts, visit http://www.truckeeartistlofts.com .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.