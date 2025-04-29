Truckee arts leaders, artists advocate for the arts at California State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Truckee Arts Alliance, alongside several local artists, traveled to Sacramento this week to attend the California Arts and Culture Summit and participate in Arts Advocacy Day at the Capitol. These statewide events brought together artists, cultural leaders, and policymakers to elevate the importance of the arts in California’s communities.

Representatives from Nevada County Arts Council, which includes strong representation from Truckee, were proud to meet directly with Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers, advocating for increased support and visibility for the arts. The group emphasized the essential role that arts and culture play in education, economic vitality, and community well-being, especially in rural areas like Truckee.

Leo Murrell was invited to speak on stage as a CA Youth Arts Advocate at the Arts Advocacy Day Rally. Provided

From Truckee attending this year’s CA Arts Summit and CA Arts Advocacy Day in Sacramento were Carrie Haines, Truckee Arts Alliance, Kellie Cutler, Truckee Cultural District, and Leo Murrell, The Aspen Collective. They were joined by Nevada County Arts Council members Eliza Tudor, Executive Director and Diana Arbex, Grass Valley Nevada City Cultural District.

“Truckee is a shining example of how a small town can build a thriving arts ecosystem that supports local talent and strengthens community identity,” said Eliza Tudor, Executive Director of Nevada County Arts Council. “Our presence in Sacramento this week was about making sure that the voices of Truckee artists and organizations are heard loud and clear.”

Truckee’s participation in the Summit and Advocacy Day is a testament to the region’s deep commitment to the arts. Local artists shared stories of impact, while cultural leaders networked with peers from across the state, forging collaborations and strengthening statewide arts networks.

The Truckee delegation was part of a broader effort to secure continued funding for the arts, ensure equitable access, and integrate creative practices into public life. As a California-designated Cultural District, Truckee continues to be recognized for its innovation, engagement, and support of its artistic community.

For more information about the Truckee Cultural District or upcoming local arts initiatives, visit

http://www.truckeeartsalliance.org or contact Carrie Haines at carrie@truckeeartsalliance.org .