Truckee athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Eleven of Truckee’s top student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent during a ceremony at the school last Friday.

This year’s class of Wolverines piled up league and state titles across a variety of sports and will now take their games to the next level at colleges and universities across the nation.

From four players off of Truckee’s state runner-up football team to some of the state’s top individual athletes, the Wolverines are well represented among the signing class of 2019.

Ava Seelenfreund celebrates her game-winning goal against Pahrump Valley in the state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Justin Scacco / Sierra Sun |

Ava Seelenfreund

Ava Seelenfreund starred across three sports for Truckee, but it was on the pitch where she truly stood out.

As a soccer player, Seelenfreund was among the best to ever play in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, finishing her career fifth all time in goals scored. She found the back of the net 127 times and was named an all-state player in each of her four years on the team. Among Class 3A athletes, Seelenfreund is eighth all time in assists with 40.

This past season, she guided the Truckee soccer program to a third consecutive state championship, finishing the season with 33 goals and 13 assists.

Seelenfreund also led the Truckee basketball team in scoring this past season, averaging 12.8 points per game. Most recently, she won a trio of gold medals and a silver at the track and field state championships.

She will next compete in the Ivy League as a member of Brown University’s women’s soccer team. Seelenfreund said she plans on majoring in biomedical engineering.

Zach Haas won his fourth Northern League singles title on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Zach Haas

Zach Haas was a dominant force on the tennis court during his four years playing for Truckee, earning a place on the short list of athletes to win a pair of individual Nevada state championships.

After finishing runner-up in the state tournament as a freshman, Haas went unbeaten the next three seasons, until dropping a match in this year’s state semifinals to the eventual state champion.

Haas said the fondest memory of his time at Truckee was playing in this year’s state tournament in Las Vegas with his teammates.

For his career, Haas won two individual state titles and was a four-time Northern League champion. He was also a member of Truckee’s wrestling team.

Haas signed his letter of intent to attend Occidental College, and will play tennis for the school. He plans on majoring in computer science.

Truckee’s Marcus Martello-Trotter will lead the Wolverines into a week two matchup against Bret Harte on Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann

Marcus Martello-Trotter

During the past two seasons of Truckee football, no defensive player was in the backfield as much as Marcus Martello-Trotter.

The defensive end has led Truckee the past two years in sacks and tackles for a loss. During that time he brought the quarterback down 16.5 times, which is tied for 10th all time among Class 3A players. He finished his career with 52 tackles for a loss. This past season, Martello-Trotter was named first-team all state at both running back and defensive end. He ran for more than 500 yards in each of the past two seasons. Martello-Trotter also competed on Truckee’s track and field team.

Martello-Trotter will next take the gridiron for Occidental College where he said he plans on majoring in environmental science.

“I am grateful for the opportunities to play football at the next level,” said Martello-Trotter in a statement. “I’m excited to see where it will take me in the future. Thank you to everyone who has supported and pushed me throughout high school.”

Ryleigh Hogland will attend the University of California, Santa Cruz where she will play volleyball and work on a major in politics.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

Ryleigh Hogland

Ryleigh Hogland has been one of Truckee’s top volleyball players for three seasons.

As a senior she led the Wolverines to an 18-0 league record, a Northern League championship, and state runner-up finish.

Hogland was second on the team this season in kills (234), aces (84, and assists (457). She was named first-team all state and all league for the second straight season.

During her sophomore year, she was part of Truckee’s state championship team.

Hogland plans on attending the University of California, Santa Cruz where she will play volleyball and work on a major in politics.

Truckee senior linebacker Drew Wingard wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season to earn defensive player of the year honors.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

Drew Wingard

Playing linebacker at Truckee High School comes with a lot of expectations.

The school has churned out several athletes who have gone on to play collegiately, and the next in that succession is Drew Wingard.

During the past season, Wingard led Class 3A with 134 tackles. He was fourth in the state in the category, according to MaxPreps.com, regardless of class. For his play, Wingard was named Class 3A defensive player of the year. He was also a member of Truckee’s state championship alpine team.

Wingard said his favorite memory while at the school was, “driving through Truckee on the way to the state championship game. Hundreds of Truckee locals came out to cheer us on our way. I will always remember the support of the community in Truckee.”

Wingard will next suit up to play for Endicott College where he plans on majoring in business administration.

Senior Zoe Brunings competes in pole vault at the Class 3A Northern League championships.

Thomas Ranson / Lahontan Valley News

Zoe Brunings

Zoe Brunings and the members of Truckee’s 4×100 meter relay team not only captured a state championship earlier in the month, but did so by taking down the school record in the event.

She was also part of the 4×400 meter relay team that finished in second place at the state championship meet.

After four years on the Truckee track and field team, Brunings’ name dots the school’s record book as one of the program’s best sprinters and hurdlers. She was also co-captain of the girls’ sprint team.

Brunings plans to attend Chapman University where she will compete in track and study applied human physiology.

Truckee quarterback Marcus Bellon was named Class 3A co-MVP for his play this past season.

Hans Baumann; Hans Baumann

Marcus Bellon

Among the most electric signal callers in all of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, Marcus Bellon will go down as one of the best to play quarterback at Truckee High School.

The two-year starter threw 49 touchdown passes in his career, which is eighth all time for Class 3A. Bellon’s 3,710 passing yards are 10th most in the history of Class 3A, and his 4,645 yards of total offense is ninth all time for Class 3A. He’s also one of nine quarterbacks in Class 3A to throw 28 or more touchdown passes in a season, accomplishing the feat in 2017.

This past season, Bellon guided Truckee to a state runner-up finish and was named Class 3A co-MVP. Bellon finished the season with 1,905 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. He ran the ball for 491 yards and scored a team-high 10 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Bellon was used on special teams as well, scoring twice on punt returns and once on a kick return. He also served as Truckee’s punter, and at times, played on defense, finishing his season with one interception and 24 tackles.

Bellon was also part of Truckee’s two-time state champion baseball team.

Bellon signed his letter of intent to play at Southern Utah University. He plans on studying construction management while at the school.

Madison Earley competes in the 300-meter hurdles at last year’s Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

Thomas Ranson / Lahontan Valley News

Madison Earley

Madison Earley posted the Truckee track and field team’s fastest 100-meter hurdles time of the season, and owns several of the program’s top-20 marks for the past decade in events ranging from triple jump to the 100 meters.

She recently ran to a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the state championship meet, and was on Truckee’s 4×200 meter relay team that took sixth.

She also played soccer and ran cross-country while at Truckee.

Earley will head to Portland, Oregon next fall to compete for Lewis & Clark College’s track and field team. She plans on majoring in health sciences.

George Skaff (37) and Jackson Skaff bring down a ball carrier during Truckee’s win agaisnt Bret Harte earlier in the season.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

Jackson Skaff

Jackson Skaff signed on to join teammate Martello-Trotter on the Occidental College football team.

Skaff was named first-team all state for his play at linebacker this past season, finishing the year with 113 tackles (65 solo). He also carried the ball for 471 yards and four touchdowns to earn Northern League honorable mention honors at the position.

Skaff said his favorite memory of playing football at Truckee was topping Moapa Valley in the sate semifinal game. He also competed for the school’s track and field team.

Skaff plans on studying kinesiology while at Occidental College.

Jack Egan signed to play lacrosse at San Diego State University.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Jack Egan

Jack Egan has been the captain of Truckee’s lacrosse team the past two seasons.

Egan said the highlight of his time playing on the team came during a road win against Bishop Manogue.

“Playing Lacrosse in Tahoe you can make every excuse for why your team is underperforming, the snow, conflicting ski team trips, having to play the first half of our season in the gym while the rest of the league has been on a grass field for weeks already,” said Egan in a statement. “But losers make excuses, winners make it happen.”

Egan also played on the Wolverines basketball team the past two seasons.

He plans on playing lacrosse at San Diego State University where he’ll be a pre-law student.

Senior Shane Poe awaits a pitch during the Northern League tournament in Elko.

Steve Ranson / Lahontan Valley News

Shane Poe

Shane Poe played a crucial part in Truckee’s baseball team winning back-to-back state championships.

This past season, Poe had a batting average of .446 and led the Wolverines with five triples. He finished the year with 41 hits and 40 RBIs.

During Truckee’s run toward a second straight state championship, Poe came up with an RBI in the semifinal game, helping propel the Wolverines to a 3-1 win.

Poe plans on attending Northwest Nazarene University where he’ll study kinesiology.

“I just first want to thank God, I want to thank my family and friends for helping me along the way,” said Poe in a statement. “I want to thank my teachers and coaches for teaching me new things. I want to thank everyone that believed in me and helped me along the way to becoming a college athlete.”



Senior Spencer Edmondson makes a throw from third base.

Steve Ranson / Lahontan Valley News

Junior College Athletes

A pair of players from Truckee’s two-time state champion baseball team plan on continuing their careers and educations on the junior college level.

Spencer Edmondson has been one of Truckee’s best hitters during the past two seasons, and this year, was one of the team’s top pitchers.

Edmondson was 4-0 in starts, pitched 36 innings, struck out 47 batters, and had an ERA of 0.78.

From the plate, he hit 12 doubles, drove in 36 runs, and had a batting average of .389. He plans on attending junior college in Orange County, California.

Teammate, Derek LaFerriere led Truckee in hits (48), RBIs (48), home runs (8), and batting average (.475). He also tied for the most doubles on the team with 12.

Derek LaFerriere led Truckee in home runs, hits, RBIs, and batting average during the regular season.

Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

LaFerriere plans on attending Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.

As the team’s catcher, LaFerriere was instrumental in the Wolverines having one of the lowest ERAs in the state.