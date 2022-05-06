Truckee authorities help apprehend man wanted on rape, sexual assault accusations
Local authorities have helped apprehend a man wanted for rape and sexual abuse who came to the area from Alaska, a news release states.
The California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team – Sacramento contacted the CHP’s Valley Division for assistance in locating and apprehending a suspect wanted on a no bail warrant out of Alaska for rape/sexual abuse of a minor, the release states.
The information was forwarded to the CHP Truckee area when information was obtained that the suspect, David Swendiman, had traveled from Alaska to the Truckee Area, reports state.
On Thursday, CHP Truckee personnel, Valley Division K-9 units, and Truckee police assisted Sacramento’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, canvassed the area, and through local intelligence learned of the suspect’s possible location near a grocery story in downtown Truckee. A CHP Truckee area sergeant and a Fugitive Apprehension Team member responded to the area, located the suspect, and immediately placed him into custody without incident, according to the release.
CHP Truckee booked the subject into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.
Source: California Highway Patrol
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee authorities help apprehend man wanted on rape, sexual assault accusations
Local authorities have helped apprehend a man wanted for rape and sexual abuse who came to the area from Alaska, a news release states.