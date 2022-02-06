Truckee authorities respond to reports of multiple skaters falling through ice

Truckee Fire was requested by Sierra County Sheriff Office to a report of multiple people through the ice while ice skating at Stampede Meadows Reservoir on Saturday. CareFlight and CHP helicopters assisted with transporting personnel to the incident scene as well as patient care of five people who were able to remove themselves from the icy water.

The Washoe County Sheriff Hasty Team responded their dive team and ROV. They will be working with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Incident Commander to locate at least one missing person. Other responded agencies included Placer County Sheriff Office, USFS, Cal Fire NEU, Department or Fish and Game and Olympic Valley Fire Department.

We urge everyone to stay off the ice on area lakes. It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures.

Source: Truckee Fire Protection District