Truckee author’s new children’s book offers a fun and eco-friendly guide to potty learning

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Early Potty ABCs, a vibrant and engaging children’s book, introduces families to the gentle practice of “Early Potty” learning,” also known as “Elimination Communication.” Written by author and eco-conscious parenting advocate Jillian Quay, the book offers a simple guide to this beneficial potty approach for babies and toddlers.

About the Book

Early Potty ABCs has cheerful illustrations and is designed for caregivers and babies to read together. Early pottying has many benefits including:

Building connection : Learn to recognize and respond to your baby’s cues.

: Learn to recognize and respond to your baby’s cues. Saving money : Reduce the need for disposable diapers.

: Reduce the need for disposable diapers. Encouraging independence : Babies introduced to the potty early often reach toilet independence sooner.

: Babies introduced to the potty early often reach toilet independence sooner. It’s an environmentally friendly method: Fewer diapers means less waste and a healthier environment.

Early Potty ABCs cover Provided

About the Author

Jillian Quay brings over a decade of classroom experience, as well as practical experience, raising her own children. Her goal is to simplify this practice and to empower families so they feel confident to try it and have a successful journey.

“Early Potty ABCs helps parents save time and money,” says Quay. “Disposable diapers can take over 500 years to decompose and often contain harmful chemicals. In the U.S. alone, over 20 billion diapers are dumped into landfills annually,” explains Quay, who hopes Early Potty ABCs will have a positive impact on the environment.

Author Jillian Quay Provided

“I wrote this book to make elimination communication feel easy and enjoyable, so parents don’t feel intimidated by it. It also happens to be a book that the diaper companies do not want you to see. The diaper companies have been pushing a ‘readiness myth.’ The truth is that with a caregiver’s assistance, babies can begin to eliminate away from their bodies soon after they are born.”

Early Potty ABCs is published by Truckee Rose Press and is now available in paperback and hardcover format on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and IngramSpark.

Visit http://www.earlypottyabcs.com for free resources and more information.