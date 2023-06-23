Truckee auto repair shop launches mobile service for customers

Quality Automotive Servicing's new mobile service van.

Provided / Quality Automotive Servicing

TRUCKEE, Calif. – It can be tough to find time in your busy schedule to get the oil changed in your car, but Quality Automotive Servicing is here to help. A regular oil change is vital to keeping your engine running smoothly and preventing long-term damage, and Quality Automotive is making it easy and accessible to stay on track with your regular oil changes. With Quality Automotive’s new mobile service, you can save time in your busy day by scheduling a service from the convenience of your home or workplace.

The Quality Automotive Servicing van will visit you at any location in the servicing area that has a flat driveway or surface to complete the mobile service.

“You can always count on a clean and professional technician to meet with you and discuss your car care needs,” Sheila Greeno, co-owner of Quality Automotive Servicing said in a press release.

When you think of hometown automotive care, Quality Automotive Servicing has been doing it right for decades making it easy for customers to stay in town with benefits such as low cost rental cars, e-bikes, customer courtesy rides, and concierge pickup and delivery services.

“It was a natural progression for Quality Automotive Servicing to bring on our mobile service,” Maggie Lusser, Quality Automotive Servicing Service Manager said.

Lusser emphasized that this is a premium service from a technician that’s associated with a certified, full-service automotive shop.

Quality Automotive Servicing is located at 11500 Donner Pass Road Unit D in Truckee, Calif. For more information and to make a mobile or in-person appointment, visit qualityautomotiveservicing.com, or call 530-448-8532.