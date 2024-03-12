Truckee-based AdventureSmith Explorations raises $6,000 for Gateway Mountain Center

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee-based AdventureSmith Explorations , the global leader in small-ship adventure cruising, raised over $6,000 to help kids find themselves in nature over the weekend. Through its sponsorship of the 6th Annual Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament that was part of North Lake Tahoe’s annual SNOWFEST, 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Gateway Mountain Center .

In total, 117 people participated in the tournament, a nine hole scramble best ball format with teams of up to five players.

“The Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament has been a highlight of SNOWFEST over the past several years, and we were thrilled to sponsor the event again this year,” said Todd Smith, president and founder of AdventureSmith Explorations. “Gateway Mountain Center’s mission is well aligned with ours – to connect people with nature and the outdoors – so it’s great to help give back to such a worthy cause.”

Snow golf is played with a tennis ball, and each player is allowed three clubs. Skis or snowshoes were welcome but not required, and outrageous Caddyshack or Hot Dog the Movie inspired golf attire were encouraged.

Gateway Mountain Center’s mission is to positively transform the lives of youth. Since 2006, the organization has served over 25,000 youth from all backgrounds. Through high-impact nature-based learning, wellness adventures, and innovative, non-traditional therapeutic approaches to mental health and wellness, youth are connected to self, nature and community.