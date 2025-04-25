Truckee Bike Park concession agreement raises questions about oversight, communication, and future of public-private partnerships

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A well-established partnership between the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District (TDRPD) and local nonprofit Biking for a Better World (BBW) is under review after the district’s General Manager opted not to renew BBW’s Concession Agreement beyond its May 1, 2025 expiration. The decision, which caught many community members by surprise, has prompted a formal appeal by BBW and sparked a broader discussion about roles, responsibilities, and governance at the Truckee Bike Park.

The bike park, located at the Riverview Sports Park, was first envisioned in 2010 and came to life through the grassroots efforts of BBW co-founders Brooks McMullin and Cortney Knudson. Over the past 14 years, BBW has played a significant role in shaping the park’s identity, from hands-on trail building and design to running a seasonal concession stand and offering instruction for local riders. The nonprofit’s contributions have helped elevate the facility to a regional and even international profile, with riders traveling from across the West to experience its features.

At the Apr. 24 TDRPD board meeting, the district outlined several concerns that led to the decision not to extend the current agreement. These included declining participation in BBW-led programming, a perceived lack of alignment with district registration procedures, and inconsistencies in financial documentation. Staff noted that payments for private instruction were reportedly being collected outside of the district’s registration system, creating both operational and liability questions.

The partnership between Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District and Biking for a Better World will continue through October 1, 2025. | Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Additionally, district leadership pointed to public-facing messaging by BBW that at times appeared to represent the park as solely a BBW initiative. While acknowledging the nonprofit’s foundational role, staff emphasized that the park is a public facility, maintained with public resources and subject to government oversight. TDRPD also cited the absence of a formal memorandum of understanding outlining operational responsibilities for park maintenance, noting that while BBW has contributed substantial volunteer labor, no formal agreement currently exists to define that relationship.

Another point of contention centered on a grant BBW applied for in 2023 from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District (TTAD). According to TDRPD, the district was initially led to believe that equipment funded by the grant—specifically a skid-steer—would be purchased in the district’s name and used for bike park maintenance. However, it was later determined that the equipment was acquired by BBW for private ownership. Staff expressed concern over what they described as a misunderstanding or misrepresentation of the grant’s intent and provided documentation to support their claims.

During the board meeting, BBW appealed the district’s decision and called for the concession agreement to be extended through October 1, 2025, citing the importance of completing the current riding season. At the board meeting, McMullin and Knudson expressed deep disappointment over the breakdown in communication and highlighted the emotional investment they and others have made in the park’s development. “This park wasn’t just built, it was dreamt. We have poured our hearts and souls into this park,” they said.

BBW also addressed circulating rumors about financial mismanagement. They explained that the organization contracts with independent instructors—rather than hiring employees—and offers performance bonuses to key contributors, some of whom are also TDRPD staff. While the blending of BBW contractors and TDRPD personnel has long been informal, the issue raised questions among board members about consistency with district policies and public agency standards.

Board secretary Jason Hansford described the situation as “mixing apples and oranges,” pointing to the complexity of navigating public-private partnerships without clearly delineated structures.

Public comment during the meeting was strongly in favor of BBW, with many residents sharing personal stories about how the bike park has impacted their families and enriched the local community. Several speakers voiced concern that severing ties with BBW could jeopardize the park’s future quality and maintenance. A young rider said he wouldn’t know what to do after school if the bike park’s programming changed. Others urged the board to balance operational concerns with community sentiment.

“It’s not just the business side but also the emotional side,” one resident said.

Board members expressed appreciation for BBW’s long standing contributions and acknowledged that the situation was complex. Vice Chairman Eric Smith said he was troubled by what he described as “a pattern of misunderstanding,” and encouraged both sides to improve communication. Hansford underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in public partnerships, noting, “It’s not about the revenue, it’s about the process.”

Board member Mark Tanner voiced strong support for district leadership and defended the decision to re-evaluate the concession agreement. He noted that the district must operate under strict budgetary and regulatory constraints and suggested that the community may not always be aware of the challenges public agencies face. Nonetheless, Tanner proposed developing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that could allow BBW to continue operating through the end of the 2025 season, while also creating clearer guidelines around financial reporting and operational responsibilities.

District General Manager Sven Leff acknowledged that communication on both sides had broken down and expressed openness to revisiting the agreement. “Let’s make this summer work through Oct. 2025 and see what we can do,” he said, suggesting that a short-term extension with more clearly defined roles could benefit everyone involved.

The board appeared supportive of exploring a transitional agreement that would allow BBW to continue operating in the near term while the district reassesses the long-term structure of its bike park partnerships. As the conversation moves forward, both BBW and district leaders have indicated a willingness to engage in further dialogue—recognizing that at stake is not just a facility, but a space many consider vital to Truckee’s outdoor culture and community life.