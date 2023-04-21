Truckee Bike Park set to launch into spring season

The Truckee Bike Park will pedal into its 13th year in the area with a fundraiser at Bar of America on Thursday.

Courtesy Truckee Bike Park

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As winter gives way to spring, crews at the Truckee Bike Park are busy prepping for a 13th year in the community.

The park is set to kickoff the season on Thursday with a fundraiser at Bar of America, helping to keep the flow lines, jumps, and its other features free and open to the public.

Park founders Brooks McMullin and Cortney Knudson first put shovel to dirt in 2011 and have since labored to create a resource in the area that caters to riders of all skill levels, featuring clinics, competitions, camps and more.

In order to ready the park for another season in Truckee, Knudson said staff has been working the past several weeks rebuilding and refining each of its features, prepping the site near Truckee Tahoe Airport for another year of “making magic with dirt.”

To offset the cost of keeping the park free, a fundraiser will be held on Thursday with a goal of raising $250,000. The annual evening at Bar of America is the park’s largest fundraiser of the year and provides funds necessary to maintaining flow lines, pump tracks, dual slalom, rhythm sections, jumps, slopestyle, and a drop zone.

“We’ll be handing out over $15,000 of the latest and greatest (mountain bikes), gear, attire, and more,” said Knudson in news release.”

This year’s fundraiser will kick off at 5 p.m., at Bar of America in Truckee, and features a silent auction, buffet, music, and more. Tickets are $32 for children and $47. An online auction and giveaway will highlight the night with all funds going toward keeping the bike park operating through the season.

For more information or to donate to the park, visit http://www.truckeebikepark.com .