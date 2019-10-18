Truckee boys earn state tennis berth, finish runners-up in league

The Truckee boys’ tennis team came up short in their bid to repeat as Northern League champions, dropping a 12-6 match to No. 1 seed South Tahoe today in Reno.

The Wolverines will now prepare for the Northern League singles and doubles tournaments, which begin next Friday at Tahoe Donner.

The boys will then head to Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, to play against the No. 1 seed from the Southern League, Boulder City.

