Truckee businesses invited to apply for low, no-cost bike racks

Truckee businesses are invited to apply for bike racks through July 31.

Provided/Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition launched the Regional Bicycle Parking Program in 2018. Since its inception, the program has resulted in nearly 500 bike racks (1,000 bike parking spots), and eight fix-it stations located on public lands and businesses in the Tahoe Basin.

The LTBC now offers low or no-cost bike racks to interested businesses in Truckee, made possible through a generous grant from the Lahontan Community Foundation Fund held at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation. The program is designed to encourage locals and visitors to ride their bikes around lakeside communities instead of driving.

The environmental impacts of automobile congestion are a major concern to the fragile ecosystems surrounding Truckee. Traffic delays contribute to high levels of carbon monoxide and reduce the quality of experience for visitors, quality of life for residents, and the quality of the environment for everyone. Studies out of UC Davis’ Sustainable Transportation Center have concluded that providing secure and proximate bicycle parking is a main factor in encouraging increased ridership.

Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition launched the Regional Bicycle Parking Program in the Tahoe Basin to help implement TRPA and local plans, goals, and policies. The coalition began with a bike parking needs assessment conducted by TRPA with support from LTBC in 2016.

A similar effort was undertaken in Truckee in 2015 with the Trails and Bikeways Master Plan. By increasing bicycle parking the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will help implement Truckee’s plans, goals, and policies, and increase bicycle ridership which would result in a reduction in air pollution.

Businesses interested in bike racks are invited to apply until July 31 online at http://www.tahoebike.org/bike-racks . The coalition is offering “Hoop Runner” or “Inverted-U” Style bike racks with bolt-down and free-standing versions available. Interested businesses will be selected by the coalition based on criteria that include their ability to provide matching funds, experienced or projected bike rack use, and community benefit based on surrounding businesses or services.

The coalition will be responsible for all orders, shipping, and delivery of the bike racks on behalf of the selected businesses, with deliveries expected in October and November of 2022.For more information, visit http://www.tahoebike.org/bike-racks or email racks@tahoebike.org .