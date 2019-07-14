Truckee Catholic church celebrates 150th anniversary alongside Transcontinental Railroad

In 1868, the Central Pacific railroad completed the Transcontinental Railroad line over the Sierra Nevada into Colburn’s Station, a small town now known as Truckee.

Many workers on the railroad were Irish immigrant Catholics. These workers were served by circuit-riding priests in what was called the Railroad Line Parish.

Father John Mevel, a Frenchman, was assigned to serve the Railroad Line and in March, 1869 he gathered support from the citizens of Truckee to build a church.

On Aug. 15, 1869, Mass was celebrated in the new church at the Feast of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Church became known as the Assumption Church which served the Irish, Italian and Portuguese Catholics in the area.

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church will have a very special Mass on Aug. 15, 2019; celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Church’s service to Truckee. Special Celebrant will be the Hon. Bishop Jaime Soto, Bishop of the Sacramento Dioceses.

The Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. with a special blessing of a new 15 foot bronze statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Music will be provided by the Truckee Tahoe Community Choir accompanied by a small orchestra. Following the Mass will be a reception and the raffle of a new Subaru.

Visit http://www.assumptiontruckee.com for information.