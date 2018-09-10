Truckee celebrates 25 years

West End Beach at Donner Lake was packed with residents on Saturday to celebrate Truckee's 25th anniversary of incorporation. Roughly 1,500 people waved and cheered as a drone flew overhead to snap a group picture similar to one taken in 2000.

Following the picture the Rotary Club of Truckee prepared free food for everyone in attendance.

"To have the support of my club to all come together, it means everything," said Randy House, president of the Truckee club. "This is all done on volunteer hours and it's just fabulous," he said.

Throughout the day guests enjoyed the food with live music performances from local musicians Richard Blair, The Streets of Truckee and the Berm Brothers.

"It's really exciting to be here. We have the first photo framed in our house and you can still go up and find yourself on it," said Truckee resident Jan Lashbrook. "I love the sense of community in this small town and that's the most wonderful thing."

Lashbrook's husband Tony, who retired last year after serving as Truckee's first town manager, echoed that sentiment. "I'm a strong believer in small towns and living where you work," he said adding that being able to live in a tight knit community "means everything.”

"I always thought of Truckee as the little town that could. Now I think it's the little town that does," said Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee. In a speech to the crowd, Dee highlighted Truckee's Silver Level Award in Sustainability Best Practices from the Institute for Local Government Beacon Program that the town received this year.

The Town of Truckee became incorporated in 1993 after it was put to a vote in November 1992, garnering more than 70 percent local approval. At the time the town sustained a population of around 8,000 people. That number has now grown to 16,533 according to the United States Census Bureau.

"You've done a wonderful job in terms of providing a great environment for people to enjoy themselves," said California Senator Ted Gaines in a speech. "I wish you the best of success in the future."