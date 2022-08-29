Truckee Chamber announces annual award nominations

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced nominations for the awards that will be presented to seven winners at its 69th annual Awards event, to be held Friday, Sept. 9 at the Truckee Tahoe Airport in Hangar N-01.

The event is the one time each year when the business community comes together to celebrate Truckee, recognizing excellence in business by honoring them with an award. It draws several hundred attendees to enjoy professional, business and social networking at the Truckee Tahoe Airport with beautiful alpenglow views, open air seating, live music, and silent auction. This year the chamber will recognize retiring President and CEO Lynn Saunders with a toast for her exemplary 20 years of service to the chamber and community.

Businesses, individuals or organizations are recognized in six categories: Resilient Business, Entrepreneur, Business Stewardship, Creative, Rising Star, and Innovation. Additionally, there is a special Chairman’s Award presented.

Nominees are submitted by chamber members. The Chamber Board of Directors reviews all the nominations and through thoughtful and deliberate discussions selects three finalists and a winner in each category that will be announced that night.

Nominees in each category include:

Truckee Resilient Business Award: Little Truckee Ice Creamery; Plumas Bank; Rubicon Pizza; Tahoe Adventure Company; Tahoe Getaways; Tahoe Modern; Tahoe Mountain Club; Tahoe Mountain Fitness Club; Totally Board; and Truckee Library.

Truckee Entrepreneur Award: Anya Dublennikova, Good Anya; Tiffany Connelly, InBloom Marketing; Jeff Brown, Tahoe Mountain Real Estate; Kathleen Eagan; Katie Geresy, KTG Design; Kenny Blum, Little Truckee Ice Creamery; Megan Bristol, Tahoe Modern; Steve Randall, TDRPD; TTUSD CTE Program; and Ray Villaman, Tahoe Restaurant Group.

Truckee Stewardship Award: Ian Casey Foundation; Martis Camp Community Association; Mountain Area Preservation; Mountain Hardware & Sports; Pacific Crest Coffee; Quality Automotive Servicing; Tahoe Modern; Tahoe Mountain Club, Barracuda Championship; Truckee Grocery Outlet; Truckee Trails Foundation; and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

Truckee Creative Award: Alpenglow Gallery; Bespoke; Burt Theory & Alison Levin; Chaun Mortier; Gallery 5830’; Lorien Powers Studio Jewelry; Mountain Arts Collective; Nevada County Arts Council; Truckee Roundhouse; Sara Smith; Tahoe Modern; and Truckee Community Theater.

Truckee Rising Star Award: Darlene Magner, Natural Retreats; Gallery 5830’; Good Anya; Grizzly Menswear; Museum of Truckee History; Tahoe Modern; Trout Creek Outfitters; and Truckee Food Shop.

Truckee Innovation Award: Alibi Ale Works; KidZone; Landing Locals; Rock Cellar Records; Stealth Tahoe; Tahoe Modern; Tahoe Mountain Fitness; Tahoe Mountain Realty – The Hub; Truckee Donner Rec & Park; Truckee Food Shop; and Truckee Roundhouse.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at http://www.TruckeeAwards.com .