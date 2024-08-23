Truckee Chamber announces nominees for Top of the Town

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber announced the nominees for this year’s Top of the Town – the 71st Annual Truckee Chamber Awards Celebration. This year the community was asked to nominate potential award winners in five categories – Top of the Town – Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Community Impact Award, New Business of the Year and Employee of the Year. The nominees for each category are as follows:

Top of the Town – Business of the Year: Alpenglow Expeditions, Bar of America, CC Media, Gravity Haus, Martis Camp, SOS Outreach, Sugar Bowl Resort, Truckee Laundry

Nonprofit of the Year: Achieve Tahoe, Auburn Ski Club, Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, Sierra Community House, SOS Outreach, Truckee Roundhouse

Community Impact Award: Barracuda Championship, Court Leve Photography, Martis Camp, Stonebridge Property Solutions, Tahoe Dave’s Skis + Boards, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

New Business of the Year: Buoy & Trap Seafood Market, German Import Garage, RAKKAN Ramen, Thrifty Tails Boutique

Employee of the Year: Jaime Haddad – Martis Camp, Ray Holcombe – Martis Camp, Grant Kaye – Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. + Design Center. Artin Matousian – Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. + Design Center, Stefan Moore – Gravity Haus, Annie Rosenfeld – Tahoe Donner Association, Heather Schwartz – SOS Outreach, Peter Suhr – Tahoe Donner Association, Kristin York – Sierra Business Council

You can join the Truckee Chamber on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner to find out the winners! The event will feature both indoor and outdoor options, weather permitting, allowing attendees to enjoy the stunning surroundings while celebrating the Truckee community.

Tickets for the celebration are $60 for members and their employees/guests, and $80 for non-members. Your ticket includes entry to the event, tasty passed appetizers, a charcuterie table, a complimentary drink, and a one-day ski pass to either Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area or Tahoe Donner Cross Country Center. Plus, two cash bars will be available to keep the fun going! To purchase tickets, visit https://truckee.com/annual-truckee-chamber-of-commerce-awards/

We look forward to celebrating the “Top of the Town” with you on September 20, 2024.