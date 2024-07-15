Truckee Chamber announces – Top of the Town 71st annual Truckee Chamber Awards Celebration

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Chamber has announced Top of the Town – the 71st Annual Truckee Chamber Awards Celebration is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2024. Join us for an event that brings together our local businesses and the greater community to celebrate excellence and showcase the best of Truckee and our surrounding region. This year’s celebration promises an unforgettable evening filled with awards, savory appetizers, tasty drinks, and an engaging silent auction, all set in the picturesque backdrop of the Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner.

Join the Truckee Chamber on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. as we recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our local businesses, innovators, nonprofits, and exceptional employees. The event will feature indoor and outdoor options, weather permitting, allowing attendees to enjoy the stunning surroundings while engaging in a vibrant atmosphere.

“We are excited to celebrate the “Top of our Town” at the Top of the Town again this year!” says Truckee Chamber President & CEO Jessica Penman. “This is one of our favorite events of the year as we highlight the important and impressive work our business community does. Businesses are the backbone of Truckee and our region, and we are so excited to celebrate them.”

Tickets for this year’s celebration are priced at $60 for members and their employees/guests and $80 for non-members. Your ticket includes admission to the event, mouthwatering passed appetizers, a delicious charcuterie table, and a complimentary drink. Additionally, two cash bars will be available for your convenience. To purchase tickets, visit https://truckee.com/annual-truckee-chamber-of-commerce-awards/

The most anticipated part of the evening is who will win an award this year! This year’s award categories are Top of the Town – Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, and the Community Impact Award. We invite everyone to submit your nominations for Chamber members in good standing before Sunday, August 11 at 5 p.m. Unsure if the remarkable business you wish to nominate is a member? Feel free to search our Business Directory on Truckee.com or contact Jessica Penman, President & CEO, at Jessica@truckee.com for clarification.

For more information, to buy tickets, sponsor the event, and to nominate a business, please visit the Truckee Chamber at https://truckee.com/annual-truckee-chamber-of-commerce-awards/