Truckee Chamber announces Top of the Town 72nd annual Truckee Chamber Awards Celebration

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce Top of the Town, the 72nd Annual Truckee Chamber Awards Celebration on Friday, September 26, 2025. Join us for a vibrant evening that celebrates the spirit of Truckee, where local businesses, community members, and changemakers come together to honor the people and places that make our town exceptional. This year’s celebration will feature an exciting award presentation, delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and a lively silent auction, all set against the beautiful setting of the Alder Creek Adventure Center in Tahoe Donner. It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

“We’re thrilled to recognize our business community at ‘Top of our Town’ again this year,” says Truckee Chamber President & CEO Jessica Penman.” This event has become a favorite for a reason; it brings the community together to celebrate the businesses that truly power Truckee. Their innovation, dedication, and resilience are worth honoring.”

The most anticipated part of the evening is who will win an award this year! This year’s award categories feature two previous award categories and three new categories. Returning this year are Top of the Town – Business of the Year and New Business of the Year. New this year are Outstanding Customer Service, Business Owner/Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Community First Award. We invite everyone to submit their nominations for Chamber members in good standing before Friday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m. Unsure if the remarkable business you wish to nominate is a member? Feel free to search our Business Directory on Truckee.com or contact Jessica Penman, President & CEO, at Jessica@truckee.com for clarification.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets for Top of the Town are $60 for Chamber members and their guests and $80 for non-members. Your ticket includes entry to the event, access to the silent auction, savory appetizers, a charcuterie table, and a complimentary drink. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at two cash bars throughout the evening.

For more information, to buy tickets, sponsor the event, and to nominate a business, please visit the Truckee Chamber at https://truckee.com/annual-truckee-chamber-of-commerce-awards/